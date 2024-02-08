Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Prosecutors: Nikopol deputy mayor killed by unknown perpetrators

by Martin Fornusek February 8, 2024 12:08 PM 1 min read
The car of Nikopol's deputy mayor who was killed on Feb. 8, 2024, by unknown perpetrators. (Prosecutor General's Office/Telegram)
A deputy mayor of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was shot to death in his car on Feb. 8 by unknown perpetrators, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the investigation, unknown people opened fire against the deputy mayor's car in the street, killing the man on the spot. The Prosecutor General's Office began investigating the case as murder.

Even though Nikopol regularly suffers from Russian attacks, often inflicting civilian casualties, the prosecutors did not link the killing to Russian forces.

"Currently, urgent investigation is underway to identify the persons involved in the crime," the prosecutors said.

Nikopol, a city of around 100,000 people, lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka reservoir, just across from Russian troops occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Enerhodar.

Locals near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant brace for potential disaster: ‘It would be the end of us’
Editor’s note: For this story, the Kyiv Independent talked to residents who live in Russian-occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. For their safety, we have changed their names. From the rooftop of his home, Anton can easily see the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear plant…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
