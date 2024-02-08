Prosecutors: Nikopol deputy mayor killed by unknown perpetrators

This audio is created with AI assistance

A deputy mayor of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast was shot to death in his car on Feb. 8 by unknown perpetrators, the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the investigation, unknown people opened fire against the deputy mayor's car in the street, killing the man on the spot. The Prosecutor General's Office began investigating the case as murder.

Even though Nikopol regularly suffers from Russian attacks, often inflicting civilian casualties, the prosecutors did not link the killing to Russian forces.

"Currently, urgent investigation is underway to identify the persons involved in the crime," the prosecutors said.

Nikopol, a city of around 100,000 people, lies at the mostly dried-up Kakhovka reservoir, just across from Russian troops occupying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the city of Enerhodar.