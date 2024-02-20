Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 10 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured another 10 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 20.

Russia targeted a total of 11 Ukrainian oblasts — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russian forces launched 23 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, all of which were downed by Ukrainian air defenses, the Air Force said. Debris from the drones reportedly damaged an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast as well as several houses and vehicles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian troops carried out 435 strikes against 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the past day, killing two people in Prymorske and Lisne, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The strikes against Zaporizhzhia Oblast damaged 13 houses and infrastructure facilities, according to Fedorov.

Russia hit multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring four people, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

A woman was wounded in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk, another woman received medical assistance after being rescued from the rubble of a house in a nearby village, and two other men suffered injuries in the Russian shelling of Vovchansk, said Syniehubov.

The strikes against Kharkiv Oblast damaged six houses, an apartment building, an enterprise, an electrical substation, an educational facility, a cultural center, a cafe, and vehicles, Syniehubov added.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on the previous day injured two people and hit residential areas and a relief center in the Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Feb. 20.

Two hours later, the regional administration said that the overnight strikes damaged three educational facilities and about a dozen homes in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast 252 times in 54 separate attacks on Feb. 19, injuring 4 people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier.