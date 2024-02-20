Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian attacks
Edit post

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 10 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova February 20, 2024 10:40 AM 2 min read
An educational facility damaged in a Russian strike on Kherson Oblast, Ukraine, overnight on Feb. 20, 2024. (Kherson Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two people and injured another 10 over the past day, regional authorities reported early on Feb. 20.

Russia targeted a total of 11 Ukrainian oblasts — Poltava, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russian forces launched 23 drones to attack Ukraine overnight, all of which were downed by Ukrainian air defenses, the Air Force said. Debris from the drones reportedly damaged an industrial facility in Poltava Oblast as well as several houses and vehicles in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Russian troops carried out 435 strikes against 19 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast in the past day, killing two people in Prymorske and Lisne, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

The strikes against Zaporizhzhia Oblast damaged 13 houses and infrastructure facilities, according to Fedorov.

‘I still imagine being there:’ A trip through memories of Ukrainian cities in tatters from Russia’s war
Russia’s now-10-year war against Ukraine has affected every inch of the country, but no other region has taken the brunt of Russian aggression like Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, comprised of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. While the initial eight years of Russia’s invasion only affected a handful o…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

Russia hit multiple settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, injuring four people, according to Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor.

A woman was wounded in a Russian air strike on Kupiansk, another woman received medical assistance after being rescued from the rubble of a house in a nearby village, and two other men suffered injuries in the Russian shelling of Vovchansk, said Syniehubov.

The strikes against Kharkiv Oblast damaged six houses, an apartment building, an enterprise, an electrical substation, an educational facility, a cultural center, a cafe, and vehicles, Syniehubov added.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on the previous day injured two people and hit residential areas and a relief center in the Beryslav district, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on Feb. 20.

Two hours later, the regional administration said that the overnight strikes damaged three educational facilities and about a dozen homes in Kherson Oblast.

Russian forces hit Sumy Oblast 252 times in 54 separate attacks on Feb. 19, injuring 4 people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported earlier.

Ukraine war latest: Russian troops killed wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka after promising to evacuate them, military says
Key developments on Feb. 19: * Military: Russian troops killed wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka after promising to evacuate them * Commander: Some units of 3rd Assault Brigade were ‘completely surrounded’ in Avdiivka but managed to escape * NBC: Biden administration considering supplying U…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
7:08 AM

North Korean media: Putin gifts car to Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un a car to signify their "special personal relations," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 20.
4:44 AM

Canada to donate over 800 drones to Ukraine.

The SkyRangers come equipped with autonomous navigation systems and can carry payloads, including munitions, of up to 3.5 kilograms. They are designed for surveillance and reconaissance missions.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.