Governor: 2 drones crash on highway in Russia's Kaluga Oblast

Two drones crashed on a highway in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on June 5.

According to Shapsha, no explosion occurred. "The area is cordoned off, and operational and technical measures are being taken at the scene," he wrote.

The region is located near Bryansk Oblast, where two soldiers were allegedly killed by a drone attack on May 27.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of drone strikes occurring within Russian territory, primarily in the regions that share a border with Ukraine.

The attacks have predominantly focused on disrupting logistics operations, targeting oil refineries and railways.

Three anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation in Krasnodar Krai told Reuters on June 2 that the Taman Port would be suspending exports of highly-explosive liquified petroleum gas due to ongoing concerns over drone strikes.