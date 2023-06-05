Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Governor: 2 drones crash on highway in Russia's Kaluga Oblast

by Kate Tsurkan June 5, 2023 10:03 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two drones crashed on a highway in Russia's Kaluga Oblast, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on June 5.

According to Shapsha, no explosion occurred. "The area is cordoned off, and operational and technical measures are being taken at the scene," he wrote.

The region is located near Bryansk Oblast, where two soldiers were allegedly killed by a drone attack on May 27.

In recent weeks, there have been numerous reports of drone strikes occurring within Russian territory, primarily in the regions that share a border with Ukraine.

The attacks have predominantly focused on disrupting logistics operations, targeting oil refineries and railways.

Three anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation in Krasnodar Krai told Reuters on June 2 that the Taman Port would be suspending exports of highly-explosive liquified petroleum gas due to ongoing concerns over drone strikes.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Comments

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

