Russian media: Drone attack allegedly kills 2 Russian soldiers in Bryansk Oblast

Russian Telegram Channel Baza, which is allegedly linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), said on May 27 that two soldiers were killed in a Russian bordering region due to a drone attack.

Baza, which published a photo of what it said was a car damaged by an alleged drone attack, said the attack took place on the Brovnichi-Sushany road in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – bordering Ukraine and Belarus.

Russian Telegram channel 112 claimed that the vehicle belonged to the Russian Defense Ministry.

Baza claimed that the attack was carried out by an Iranian-made Kamikaze drone, a loitering munition that Russian forces use to launch air attacks on Ukraine, often on cities – including Kyiv – far from the battlefield.

Baza also claimed that "saboteurs" are allegedly trying to break into Bryansk Oblast, and fighting is allegedly ongoing in the bordering Russian villages of Brovnichi and Sushany.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the alleged drone attack or the alleged fighting in Bryansk Oblast yet.

Russian Telegram channels' claims come a few days after Russian militia fighting alongside Ukraine broke into some bordering areas in western Russia's Belgorod Oblast, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, on May 22.

Russian authorities accused Ukraine's "sabotage" group of conducting the rare cross-border incursion, a claim immediately denied by Ukraine.