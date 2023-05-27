Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian media: Drone attack allegedly kills 2 Russian soldiers in Bryansk Oblast

by Asami Terajima May 27, 2023 5:04 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian Telegram Channel Baza, which is allegedly linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), said on May 27 that two soldiers were killed in a Russian bordering region due to a drone attack.

Baza, which published a photo of what it said was a car damaged by an alleged drone attack, said the attack took place on the Brovnichi-Sushany road in Russia's Bryansk Oblast – bordering Ukraine and Belarus.

Russian Telegram channel 112 claimed that the vehicle belonged to the Russian Defense Ministry.  

Baza claimed that the attack was carried out by an Iranian-made Kamikaze drone, a loitering munition that Russian forces use to launch air attacks on Ukraine, often on cities – including Kyiv – far from the battlefield.

Baza also claimed that "saboteurs" are allegedly trying to break into Bryansk Oblast, and fighting is allegedly ongoing in the bordering Russian villages of Brovnichi and Sushany.

The Russian Defense Ministry has not commented on the alleged drone attack or the alleged fighting in Bryansk Oblast yet.

Russian Telegram channels' claims come a few days after Russian militia fighting alongside Ukraine broke into some bordering areas in western Russia's Belgorod Oblast, bordering Ukraine's Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, on May 22.

Russian authorities accused Ukraine's "sabotage" group of conducting the rare cross-border incursion, a claim immediately denied by Ukraine.

Belgorod incursion: Meet the anti-Kremlin militia behind the attack inside Russia
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent, together with a number of journalists, was taken to a location in northern Ukraine to interview the members of the units that took part in the military operation inside Russia. Not revealing the exact location was the only precondition for the interview. Norther…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.