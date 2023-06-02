Reuters: Port in Russia's Krasnodar Krai to suspend export of highly-explosive material due to drone strike concerns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Taman Port is suspending exports of highly-explosive liquified petroleum gas due to ongoing concerns over drone strikes, Reuters reported on June 2.

Three anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that it was unclear when exactly the port would stop exporting the material and that existing stockpiles needed to be shipped.

However, the shipments would be "mothballed indefinitely," Reuters wrote. Officials are looking into other routes to transport the material.

The Taman Port is located in Krasnodar Krai, a federal subject located in southern Russia. Krasnodar Krai is one of several regions in the country where railway networks and oil refineries have been targeted in recent weeks.

On May 31, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to what was likely a drone strike, according to local Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for these attacks within Russian territory and Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation.