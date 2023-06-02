Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Port in Russia's Krasnodar Krai to suspend export of highly-explosive material due to drone strike concerns

by Kate Tsurkan June 2, 2023 7:34 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Taman Port is suspending exports of highly-explosive liquified petroleum gas due to ongoing concerns over drone strikes, Reuters reported on June 2.

Three anonymous sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters that it was unclear when exactly the port would stop exporting the material and that existing stockpiles needed to be shipped.

However, the shipments would be "mothballed indefinitely," Reuters wrote. Officials are looking into other routes to transport the material.

The Taman Port is located in Krasnodar Krai, a federal subject located in southern Russia. Krasnodar Krai is one of several regions in the country where railway networks and oil refineries have been targeted in recent weeks.

On May 31, a fire broke out at the Afipsky oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to what was likely a drone strike, according to local Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for these attacks within Russian territory and Ukrainian territories under Russian occupation.

Author: Kate Tsurkan
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
