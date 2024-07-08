Government searching for options to relocate Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Shmyhal says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

The Ukrainian government is looking for new places to relocate the Okhmatdyt hospital, including its staff and patients, after the July 8 Russian attack, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Okhmatdyt hospital – the country's largest children's medical center – was struck by a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU).

At least two people were killed, and at least 16 people were injured, including seven children, according to local authorities.

The consequences of the attack will be assesed during the next government meeting, Shmyhal said.

The Ministries of Health, Economy, and Finance were instructed to allocate funds to restore medical facilities and help the victims of the attack, he added.

"We hope that our international partners will draw their own conclusions. We need effective responses to Russian terror," Shmyhal said.

Russia launched a mass missile attack on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of July 8, killing at least 36 civilians and injuring 149 others, according to the State Emergency Service.

The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, damaging "50 civilian sites, including residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities," the State Emergency Service reported.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months, with the casualty figures comparable to massive strikes carried out by Russia during the winter.