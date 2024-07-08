Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, July 8 attack, Children, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kyiv
Edit post

Government searching for options to relocate Okhmatdyt children's hospital, Shmyhal says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 8, 2024 9:52 PM 2 min read
A doctor carries a child out of the Okhmatdyt Children's Clinic Hospital who was injured in a missile attack on July 8, 2024, in Kyiv. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The Ukrainian government is looking for new places to relocate the Okhmatdyt hospital, including its staff and patients, after the July 8 Russian attack, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Okhmatdyt hospital – the country's largest children's medical center – was struck by a Kh-101 cruise missile, according to the preliminary data obtained by the State Security Service (SBU).

At least two people were killed, and at least 16 people were injured, including seven children, according to local authorities.

The consequences of the attack will be assesed during the next government meeting, Shmyhal said.

The Ministries of Health, Economy, and Finance were instructed to allocate funds to restore medical facilities and help the victims of the attack, he added.

"We hope that our international partners will draw their own conclusions. We need effective responses to Russian terror," Shmyhal said.

Russian mass attack on Kyiv, other cities in Ukraine, kills at least 36 civilians and injures 149 others
The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, damaging “50 civilian sites, including residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities,” the State Emergency Service reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek

Russia launched a mass missile attack on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine on the morning of July 8, killing at least 36 civilians and injuring 149 others, according to the State Emergency Service.

The aerial attack targeted Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Kramatorsk, damaging "50 civilian sites, including residential buildings, a business center, and two medical facilities," the State Emergency Service reported.

The July 8 attack has been the deadliest in months, with the casualty figures comparable to massive strikes carried out by Russia during the winter.

‘I want Russians to feel it on their own skin’: Shock, fury at the site of children’s hospital attack
Nurse Olesia Filonenko was preparing for the first operation of the day at the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv when she heard explosions “somewhere far away.” “Then, in a second, everything was blown away,” she told the Kyiv Independent. “Dust, smoke. We were all blown out of the operating r…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 PM  (Updated: )

Poland, Ukraine sign security agreement.

President Volodymyr Zelensky added that the security agreement includes a provision to develop "a mechanism" for intercepting Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine's airspace aimed at Poland.
6:35 PM

Ukraine's Svitolina advances to Wimbledon quarterfinals.

Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on July 8, defeating Wang Xinyu of China 6-2, 6-1. "Today is a tough day for the Ukrainian people. It was not easy to focus on the match today. So, I am happy I could play today and get a win," Svitolina said.
12:27 PM  (Updated: )

Russia hits Kyiv children's hospital, casualties reported.

Okhmatdyt hospital, Ukraine's largest children's medical center, was hit by Russian missiles on July 8, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported. "The hospital has been damaged by a Russian attack, people are under the rubble, the exact number of wounded and dead is currently unknown," Zelensky said.
12:16 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Dnipro kills 1, injures 12.

Russia's mass missile attack damaged a high-rise building in Dnipro and injured civilians, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on July 8.
1:52 PM

Zelensky arrives in Warsaw, begins meeting with Polish PM Tusk.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will discuss a variety of issues, including the expected outcomes of the upcoming NATO summit, bilateral defense cooperation, trade and humanitarian partnerships, and Poland's planned participation in reconstruction works, the Presidential Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.