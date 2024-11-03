Locations of Ukrainian weapons systems revealed on Google Maps, official says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Locations of Ukrainian weapons systems were shown in recently updated images on Google's free online map, Google Maps, Andrii Kovalenko, the head of the counter-disinformation department at Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, reported on Nov. 3.

After "a public reaction," Google representatives contacted the Ukrainian side, and the company is already working on fixing the issue, Kovalenko said in a later update on social media.

The official previously complained that his department had been trying to reach the U.S.-based corporation Google to fix the problem quickly but did not receive an immediate response.

"In the future, we will also talk about how to solve any (similar) problems quickly," Kovalenko added in the later post.

He also said that "the Russians are already actively sharing these pictures" without revealing any further details about the images' content.