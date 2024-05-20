Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 12, injure 55 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least 12 civilians and injured at least 55 over the past day, regional authorities reported.

The vast majority of the civilian casualties were reported in Kharkiv Oblast, where 12 people were killed and 40 injured, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A Russian Iskander-M missile double-tap attack against the northern outskirts of Kharkiv reportedly killed six people, including a pregnant woman, and injured 28, including two medics.

A rocket attack against the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district killed two people and injured five, and another strike against the village of Kivsharivka in the same district killed three and injured four, the governor said.

Two women were reported as injured in a Russian attack against a recreational facility in Kharkiv on May 19. The same day, one man was injured and another killed in attacks against the front-line town of Vovchansk.

Russian forces targeted Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on May 19 and overnight on May 20, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

A 55-year-old woman was injured when Russia struck the Nikopol district on May 19 with artillery and drones, the governor said.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two at Pivnichne, a settlement on the outskirts of the front-line town of Toretsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Another person was reportedly injured when Russia attacked Katerynivka, the governor noted.

In Kherson Oblast, eight people were injured over the past day in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A high-rise building, 21 houses, facilities of communal and agricultural infrastructure, and other property were damaged, according to the statement.

In the early morning of May 20, debris from a downed Shahed-type drone damaged the roof of a house in the Mykolaiv district, injuring a woman, Governor Vitalii Kim said.

A resident of the Khotin community in Sumy Oblast was injured in a mortar attack on May 19, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, one man was injured in a Russian attack against the Polohy district, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

Luhansk, Lviv, Poltava, and Odesa oblasts also came under attack, but local officials reported no casualties.