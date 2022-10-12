Germany to give Ukraine additional MLRS, howitzers

This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany will hand over to Ukraine "more" self-propelled artillery howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 and multiple launch rocket systems MARS II “in the next few weeks,” the German Defense Ministry tweeted during the sixth Ramstein format meeting in Brussels on Oct. 12.

Yesterday, on Oct. 11, according to the German magazine Der Spiegel, the first of the four new IRIS-T SLM air defense systems arrived in Ukraine via Poland.

On Oct. 11, Germany announced its plans to purchase 16 Zuzana-2 self-propelled wheeled tank howitzers in cooperation with Norway and Denmark as additional assistance to Ukraine. The artillery systems will be produced in the Slovak Republic, with a preliminary delivery in 2023.