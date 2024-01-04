Skip to content
Germany sends Skynex air defense system, other military aid to Ukraine

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 4, 2024 9:49 PM 1 min read
Skynex, an air defense system produced by the German arms maker Rheinmetall, is seen mounted on a truck. (Rheinmetall)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany handed over a Skynex air defense system, 10 Marder armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard tanks, and other aid in its latest delivery to Ukraine, the German government announced on Jan. 4.

Kyiv has called for more air defense systems for Ukraine after Russia launched mass air attacks against the country on winter holidays, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

Germany’s latest shipment includes two air surveillance radars TRML-4D, 30 drone detection systems, missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems, 10 ground surveillance radars GO12, 155mm artillery ammunition, and munitions for firearms.

Berlin also sent two mine-clearing tanks and a bridge-laying tank, trucks, assault rifles, combat helmets, and winter camouflage nets and ponchos.

According to the Jan. 4 announcement, the German government plans to deliver to Ukraine four more IRIS-T air defense systems, another Skynex system with ammunition, 20 more drone detection systems, thousands of anti-tank mines, and other aid.

Germany has consistently supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The supplies come from the German army and government contracts with private companies.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
2:59 PM

WSJ: Russia plans to buy ballistic missiles from Iran.

U.S. officials said that they believed the deal had not been completed yet but added that it was possible Russia could receive the missiles in the spring of 2024. They also said that North Korea has already provided Russia with launchers and several dozen ballistic missiles.
12:10 PM

Russian attacks kill 3, injure 9 over past day.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and another injured in Avdiivka, said the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration. One person was also reported wounded in Toretsk and another in Hirnyk.
MORE NEWS

