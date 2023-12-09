Skip to content
German drone manufacturer joins Diia City to produce drones in Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 9, 2023 6:23 AM 2 min read
A "Vector" drone from Quantum Systems on display in Nuremberg, Germany, March 1, 2022. (Nicolas Armer/dpa via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Quantum Systems, a German drone company, has joined the Diia City portal in order to establish drone production facilities in Ukraine, the Digital Transformation Ministry's press service reported via Telegram Dec. 8.

Diia City is a special “economic zone” set up for taxation, legislation, and employment benefits tailored for local and foreign tech firms.

According to the ministry, Quantum Systems hopes its residency in Diia City will help it establish drone production facilities in Ukraine and launch a research and development center.

Quantum Systems first began providing Ukraine with drones after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The firm also established a service, support, training, and logistics center in Ukraine in 2023. The company promised in September 2023 to supply Kyiv with 100 tactical drones.

The ministry said Quantum Systems joined Diia City in response to the government's call to increase drone production in Ukraine.  Increased weapons production in the Russian Federation has heightened fears that Russia's war will expand to more regions within Ukraine.

Quantum Systems has been designing, developing, and pr drones vehicles for 8 years. The company has over 200 employees and 80 authorized retailers worldwide.

The ministry called the move "a powerful expansion."

"Diia.City is becoming a defense-tech hub," the announcement read.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.