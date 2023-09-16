Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Minister: Ukraine's drone production to rise 120-140 times in 2023

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 16, 2023 6:21 PM 2 min read
Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 14, 2022. (Photo credit: Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov told Reuters on Sept. 16 that Ukraine's aerial drone production is expected to increase 120-140 times in 2023, compared with 2022.

Ukraine's aerial drone production has already increased 100 times this year compared to last year, the minister added.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is conducting tests on AI systems capable of pinpointing targets several kilometers away and bypassing disruptive electronic warfare measures.

"At the moment it's all at the testing stage, but some drones we are buying use AI to recognize targets. In a forest, it can detect a target and recognize whether it's a person, tank, or a certain vehicle. These technologies are being used actively," Fedorov said.

Fedorov vowed that Ukraine would be able to conduct more strikes on Russian warships as a result of its ramped-up drone production.

Citing their sources in the Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), several Ukrainian media outlets reported on Sept. 14 that the SBU and the Ukrainian Navy carried out a drone strike on Yevpatoriia in Russian-occupied Crimea.

According to the media, the drones, coupled with Neptune missiles, destroyed a modern S-400 Triumph air defense system.

Ukraine's military intelligence also reported that a drone and missile strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Russian-occupied Crimea overnight on Sept. 13 damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure.

Commenting on recent attacks near Crimea, Fedorov  said that "there will be more drones, more attacks, and fewer Russian ships."

Deadly drone arms race intensifies as Ukraine, Russia embrace the future of war
At this stage of a war that could last years more, both Ukraine and Russia are getting serious with their drone game: ramping up production while always looking to come up with new innovations.
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.