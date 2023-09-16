Mayor: German firm to supply 100 drones to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram on Sept. 16 that the German company Quantum Systems would provide Kyiv with 100 next-generation tactical drones which will be passed along to the front line.

The agreement was reached with an investor and Quantum Systems' leadership at the annual Stern Stewart Institute summit in Germany.

According to Klitschko, Kyiv has allocated Hr 5 billion ($135.6 million) from the city budget over the past year to support soldiers on the front line and is "seeking assistance from partners" to continue doing so.

"We are supplying vehicles, fast transportation, gear, drones, and medical kits to the fighters on the front lines," Klitschko wrote.

Drones are vital tools for the Ukrainian military when it comes to reconnaissance, surveillance, and long-distance strikes.