German airlines call to shoot down drones threatening airports.

Germany's airlines are calling for drones that threaten airport operations to be shot down, Der Spiegel reported on Oct. 11. The call to action comes amid a recent surge of unidentified drone sightings that have disrupted airports in Germany and across Europe, prompting renewed efforts to address the threat.

"In a threatening situation, drones must be able to be shot down," Peter Gerber, president of the German Aviation Association and CEO of Condor Airlines, told Der Spiegel. "It annoys me that the urgency of drones is only now being recognized. We've been pointing out the problem for ten years."

"At civilian airports, the federal police must have the authority to stop drones — and even shoot them down if necessary," he added. Gerber also noted the financial toll of such disruptions: "One hour of interruption always means millions in damages."

While the German federal government is working to improve its drone defenses, authorities in Bavaria have already taken steps in that direction. Last week, the Bavarian cabinet approved a law granting police the power to destroy unidentified drones if deemed necessary for public safety.

The move followed two consecutive disruptions at Munich International Airport on Oct. 2.-3, when authorities were forced to suspend flight operations after multiple drone sightings nearby.

The rise in drone incidents has also raised concerns about possible foreign interference. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Oct. 5 that he believes Russia is responsible for many of the unidentified drones spotted over Germany.

In an exclusive interview with the Kyiv Independent, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof echoed Merz's concerns, saying that Europe suspects Russia is behind the recent drone sightings but "can't prove it."