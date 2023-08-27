Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Georgia finally lets in 6 Ukrainians after 10 days on Russian-Georgian border

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 28, 2023 12:25 AM 2 min read
Protesters outside the Georgian parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, on March 8, 2023, objecting to the government's planned "foreign agent" law, reminiscent of Russian legislation. (Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After a 10-day stay in the neutral zone on the Russia-Georgia border, Georgian officials finally let in six Ukrainian men seeking asylum, the human rights organization UnMode reported on Aug. 27.

The six Ukrainians arrived at the Georgia border on Aug. 16 requesting political asylum. Their group included five former prisoners that Russian authorities had previously deported  from occupied Kherson Oblast.

Despite the fact that the asylum-seekers had all the necessary documents, the Georgian border guards refused to grant them entry, citing "other reasons,” Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported on Aug. 24.

They were forced to spend 10 days in the buffer zone between Russia and Georgia.

"They get sunburned during the day, cold at night and sleep on the ground," UnMode said on Aug. 19. "The lack of water, food and the uncertainty of how things will turn out make the crossing a real struggle for survival."

According to the organization, one of the Ukrainian asylum-seekers has HIV and was running out of essential medication.

The group was officially allowed to cross the border into Georgia on Aug. 27. No explanation or further comment on the long delay was offered.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

