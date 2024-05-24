Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops, War, Ukraine, Counterattack
General Staff: Russian troops halted in Kharkiv sector, Ukraine conducts counterattacks

by Kateryna Denisova May 24, 2024 2:48 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, on May 20, 2024. (Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ukrainian forces halted Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counterattacks, Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine's General Staff, said at a briefing in Kyiv on May 24.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 16.

Prokhorenko described a situation on the battlefield as "difficult," saying Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line in the country's east and south.

"Regarding the Kharkiv sector, the enemy is conducting offensive operations to create a buffer zone," the colonel said, adding "the situation is under control."

Russian troops are advancing in the east of Kharkiv Oblast, planning to bypass the town of Kupiansk, but have not yet succeeded, Prokhorenko said.

"Fierce fighting is ongoing almost along the entire front line. Defense forces are inflicting heavy losses on the invader, our artillery, unmanned systems and aviation are actively working," he added.

Russian troops are "completely bogged down" in street battles for the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast and deploying their reserves from different sectors, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi said on May 23.

Russia’s latest offensive into Kharkiv Oblast is stretching Ukrainian defenses
Russia’s two-pronged assault in Kharkiv Oblast that began on May 10 is exploiting Ukraine’s troop shortage, forcing it to make difficult decisions about where to commit reserves. Two weeks into the offensive, one group of Russian forces is already fighting in the streets of the town of Vovchansk
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: Kateryna Denisova
9:29 AM

Putin wants to involve Belarus in nuclear drills.

During his visit to Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to discuss the participation of the Belarusian military in Russia's non-strategic nuclear drills, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 24.
12:32 AM

Russia attacks 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 108 times in 25 separate attacks throughout the day, firing at 8 communities along the border, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 23.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.