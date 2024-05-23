Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russian troops, Ukraine
Edit post

Military: Russian troops trying to advance near Chasiv Yar but haven't entered town

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2024 1:38 PM 2 min read
The road into Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on April 26, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops are trying to advance near Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, but they have not entered the town, Kyrylo Sazonov, a blogger and a soldier of the 41st Separate Mechanized Brigade deployed in the area, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on May 23.

According to the crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring service, which tracks changes on the front line, Russian forces advanced near Chasiv Yar and in Klishchiivka and Krasnohorivka in the region as of May 23.

Russian soldiers have tactical advances, which means that once they capture a position, they can be knocked out of it "at any minute," Sazonov said.

"These advances of 50 meters forward, 50 meters back mean nothing. We also enter their territory, and they enter ours," the serviceman said.

Front lines at Chasiv Yar as of May 23, 2024, according to DeepState.

"It is really important for us that they (Russia) do not enter the town. They have already said several times that they are in Chasiv Yar, that it is surrounded. We are preventing them from entering the town. In the town, their numerical superiority will be much more noticeable than it is now."

Russian forces shifted their focus toward Chasiv Yar, an elevated town that potentially opens the way to further advances into the oblast, after capturing Avdiivka in February.

Before Russia's full-scale invasion, the town was home to around 12,000 people. As Russia stepped up attacks in the area, only around 670 residents stayed in the town, which local authorities describe as "almost destroyed."

Zelensky: Ukraine repels Russian assault on Chasiv Yar, Russia loses troops near Kharkiv
Chasiv Yar, a largely destroyed town, has been seen as Russia’s next target after the fall of Bakhmut, while Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, is also a major Russian target.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:05 AM

Russian attack on Kharkiv kills 7, injures 17.

Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least seven people in Kharkiv and injuring at least 17, as well as at least 10 elsewhere in the oblast, as reported by local officials and a Kyiv Independent reporter.
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
10:12 AM

Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border from May 29, the Norwegian government said. Exceptions will be granted in certain cases.
6:00 AM

PM Sunak announces UK general election.

Sunak's opponent, Labour MP Keir Starmer, is widely expected to win the July 4 vote. Starmer has pledged to continue the UK's support for Ukraine if elected.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.