Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Volodymyr Zelensky, Kharkiv Oblast, Kharkiv, Ukraine, War
Edit post

Zelensky: Russia’s Kharkiv Oblast offensive could be first of several waves

by Kateryna Denisova May 18, 2024 11:22 AM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky in his office in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Presidential Office)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia's offensive in Kharkiv Oblast this month could be the first of several waves, and Russian forces may try for the regional capital of Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with AFP on May 17.

Russia launched new offensive actions on May 10 in the north of Kharkiv Oblast toward Lyptsi and Vovchansk, a town located less than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Russian border and around 50 kilometers (31 miles) from the city of Kharkiv.

Russian troops managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) as a result, Zelensky said earlier on May 17.

The Russian military's advance was stopped by Ukraine's first line of defense and the situation in the region has stabilized, according to Zelensky.

"They (Russia) started their (offensive) operation. It could consist of several waves. There was the first wave (in Kharkiv Oblast), and the situation there is controlled," the president told AFP.

Subscribe to newsletter
War Notes

Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov suggested on May 14 that Russian forces may launch a similar offensive in Sumy Oblast when the conditions are more favorable.

"We have to be sober and understand that they (Russian troops) are going deeper into our territory. Not vice versa. And that's still their advantage," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv is a major Russian target, but Moscow understands that it would be "very difficult" to try to take it.

"It is a big city, and they understand that we have forces that will fight for a long time," Zelensky added.

48 hours in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s most-bombed major city
The first signs that something ominous is happening in Kharkiv come as soon as the train from Kyiv reaches the suburbs of the city – as two pillars of smoke appear in the distance, every single phone in the carriage erupts with a piercing electronic squawking. “I guess we’ve arrived,
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.