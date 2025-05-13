Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed
Tuesday, May 13
Tuesday, May 13
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Show More
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 968,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 968,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian servicemen of an artillery unit fire towards Russian positions on the outskirts of Bakhmut in the eastern Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 30, 2022. (Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 968,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 13.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,802 tanks, 22,487 armored fighting vehicles, 48,256 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,780 artillery systems, 1,381 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,162 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,778 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Not what Putin was expecting’ — What we know (and don’t know) about Ukraine, Russia peace talks in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin may have gotten more than he bargained for when, on May 11, he rejected calls for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire and invited Ukraine to engage in direct talks in Istanbul later this week. In what may have been a surprise for the Russian leader, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by accepting the invitation, saying he was ready to meet Putin in Turkey on May 15. “This is not what Putin was expecting,” Oleksandr Merezhko, a Ukrainian lawmaker and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York,
WarUkraineRussiaRussian lossesRussian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

Editors' Picks