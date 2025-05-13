General Staff: Russia has lost 968,130 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 968,130 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 13.

The number includes 1,070 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,802 tanks, 22,487 armored fighting vehicles, 48,256 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27,780 artillery systems, 1,381 multiple-launch rocket systems, 1,162 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 35,778 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.