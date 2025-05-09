Become a member
Friday, May 9
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 963,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers train on a Leopard battle tank in May 2023. (Photo by Serhii Mykhalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 963,270 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on May 9.

The number includes 1,300 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,786 tanks, 22,433 armored fighting vehicles, 47,724 vehicles and fuel tanks, 27588 artillery systems, 1,380 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,157 air defense systems, 372 airplanes, 335 helicopters, and 35,446 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

