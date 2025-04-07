The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 925,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2025
A Ukrainian Grad multiple rocket launcher shells Russian troops near Luhansk, on April 10. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 925,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 7.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,567 tanks, 21,997 armored fighting vehicles, 43,120 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,817 artillery systems, 1,356 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,124 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,874 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘I don’t like the bombing’ — Trump responds to Russia-Ukraine peace talks question
“We are talking to Russia. We would like them to stop,” Trump told reporters on April 6. His comments came after President Volodymyr Zelensky renewed his plea for a decisive response from the U.S. following Russia’s continuous attacks against Ukraine.
Olena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

7:39 PM

Russian drone strike kills man in Kherson, governor says.

Since Ukrainian forces liberated swathes of territories on the western bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, including the regional capital of Kherson, Russia has relentlessly continued its attacks on civilians remaining in the area.
2:16 PM
Video

How Trump ends wars.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s negotiation strategy in Afghanistan resulted in a capitulation to the Taliban and abandoning U.S. allies. As the world awaits a potential ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, what could a deal brokered by Trump actually look like? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova dives into the last time Trump sought to end a war and what it could mean for Ukraine.
