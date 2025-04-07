General Staff: Russia has lost 925,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 925,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on April 7.

This number includes 1,350 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,567 tanks, 21,997 armored fighting vehicles, 43,120 vehicles and fuel tanks, 25,817 artillery systems, 1,356 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,124 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 335 helicopters, 31,874 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.