News Feed
General Staff: Russia has lost 898,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 19, 2025 8:52 AM 1 min read
Artillery crew of the 37th Marine Brigade fires with 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer on the position of Russian infantry in Donetsk Oblast on Dec. 24, 2024. (Ivan Antypenko/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russia has lost 898,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 19.

The number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,364 tanks, 21,523 armored fighting vehicles, 41,003 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,704 artillery systems, 1,320 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,107 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,716 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Trump-Putin call: Russia agrees to 30-day pause of energy infrastructure strikes
“Vladimir Putin responded positively to this initiative and immediately gave the appropriate command to the Russian military,” the Kremlin said.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

News Feed

9:10 AM

2 killed, 18 injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over past day.

Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and 145 attack and decoy drones against Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 72 drones over 12 oblasts, while 56 decoy drones disappeared from radars without causing damage, according to the statement.
