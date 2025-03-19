General Staff: Russia has lost 898,070 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 898,070 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 19.

The number includes 1,060 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,364 tanks, 21,523 armored fighting vehicles, 41,003 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,704 artillery systems, 1,320 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,107 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,716 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.