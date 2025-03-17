The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 895,450 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 17, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
A Russian tank is lying destroyed in a field near the village of Bohorodychne, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Photo by Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images) #russianlosses
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 895,450 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 17.

The number includes 1,210 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,344 tanks, 21,489 armored fighting vehicles, 40,785 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,598 artillery systems, 1,318 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,104 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 29,467 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

