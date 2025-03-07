The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

General Staff: Russia has lost 882,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 7, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read
Russian-controlled forces stand near a tank in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 11, 2022. (Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 882,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,264 tanks, 21,334 armored fighting vehicles, 39,678 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,124 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,096 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,024 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Damage to critical infrastructure reported in multiple regions following Russian missile attack
Russian forces launched missiles at various regions of Ukraine overnight on March 7, targeting energy and gas infrastructure across the country, Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

6:39 PM

China's envoy calls Trump's treatment of Europe 'appalling.'

"When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it's quite appalling," China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, said.
