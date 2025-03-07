General Staff: Russia has lost 882,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 882,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 7.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,264 tanks, 21,334 armored fighting vehicles, 39,678 vehicles and fuel tanks, 24,124 artillery systems, 1,306 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,096 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 28,024 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.