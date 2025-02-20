Skip to content
News Feed, Russian losses, Ukraine, Russia, War
General Staff: Russia has lost 863,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 20, 2025 8:07 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tank near the village of Dmytrivka, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on March 15, 2023. (Oleksii Chumachenko/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 863,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 20.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,134 tanks, 21,112 armored fighting vehicles, 37,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,410 artillery systems, 1,291 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,078 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,021 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:43 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to Trump’s shocking accusation about the war.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest comments about Ukraine are raising eyebrows — and spreading misinformation. He claimed that Ukraine was the one who started Russia's war, said that Ukraine had been “blown to smithereens,” and claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has a 4% approval rating — none of which has a factual basis. How do actual Ukrainians feel about Trump’s words? The Kyiv Independent’s Masha Lavrova hit the streets of Kyiv to hear their raw, unfiltered reactions.
