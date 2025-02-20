General Staff: Russia has lost 863,580 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 863,580 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Feb. 20.

This number includes 1,190 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 10,134 tanks, 21,112 armored fighting vehicles, 37,961 vehicles and fuel tanks, 23,410 artillery systems, 1,291 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,078 air defense systems, 370 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 26,021 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.