General Staff: Russia has lost 804,930 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2025 8:15 AM 1 min read
Illustrative image: A mortar unit with a 120 mm mortar prepares to perform a combat mission in Kharkiv Oblast on May 18, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 804,930 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 10.

This number includes 1,830 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,741 tanks, 20,253 armored fighting vehicles, 33,473 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,789 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,041 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,884 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

7:53 AM

Lukashenko refuses to invite OSCE observers to upcoming election.

"This decision underscores the continued lack of commitment by the Belarusian authorities to invite other OSCE states to observe and provide an independent view on whether the elections are held in line with OSCE commitments and international democratic standards."
4:31 AM

Moscow closely monitoring Trump's Greenland ambitions, Kremlin claims.

"We are interested in preserving the atmosphere of peace and stability in the Arctic zone. We are watching the rather dramatic development of the situation very closely," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's comments about taking over Greenland.
8:42 PM

Zelensky, NATO chief discuss air defense, arms production at Ramstein meeting.

Zelensky emphasized involving NATO members in purchasing Ukrainian weapons under a model pioneered by Denmark. The Danish government became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.
