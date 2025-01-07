General Staff: Russia has lost 800,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 800,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 7.

This number includes 1,970 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,710 tanks, 20,189 armored fighting vehicles, 33,226 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,710 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,708 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.