General Staff: Russia has lost 800,010 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2025 8:25 AM 1 min read
Artillerymen of the 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo fire a 122mm self-propelled howitzer, “Gvozdika,” towards Avdiivka in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 5, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo)
Russia has lost 800,010 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 7.

This number includes 1,970 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,710 tanks, 20,189 armored fighting vehicles, 33,226 vehicles and fuel tanks, 21,710 artillery systems, 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,038 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 331 helicopters, 21,708 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘Negative lesson’ — Ground Forces chief acknowledges desertions, mismanagement in French-trained brigade
Mykhailo Drapatyi, commander of Ukraine’s Ground Forces, acknowledged significant challenges within the French-trained 155th “Anne of Kyiv” Mechanized Brigade, including high desertion rates and poor organization, during a Jan. 6 press conference.
