General Staff: Russia has lost 738,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 738,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 29.
This number includes 2,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,458 tanks, 19,339 armored fighting vehicles, 30,272 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,886 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,006 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,750 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.