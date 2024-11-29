Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
General Staff: Russia has lost 738,660 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 29, 2024 8:13 AM 1 min read
A serviceman from the Steppe Wolves all-volunteer unit is standing near a pickup equipped with Grad rocket launch tubes, which were captured from Russian troops, and a sighting device during a combat mission in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southeastern Ukraine, on April 27, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 738,660 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 29.

This number includes 2,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,458 tanks, 19,339 armored fighting vehicles, 30,272 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,886 artillery systems, 1,256 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,006 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 19,750 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.