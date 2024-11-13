General Staff: Russia has lost 714,380 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russia has lost 714,380 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Nov. 13.
This number includes 1,770 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
According to the report, Russia has also lost 9,300 tanks, 18,896 armored fighting vehicles, 28,966 vehicles and fuel tanks, 20,408 artillery systems, 1,249 multiple launch rocket systems, 996 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 329 helicopters, 18,798 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.