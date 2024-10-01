General Staff: Russia has lost 654,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 654,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 1.

This number includes 1,370 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,883 tanks, 17,547 armored fighting vehicles, 25,621 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,855 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 963 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,322 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.