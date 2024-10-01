The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
News Feed, Russian losses, War, Russia, Ukraine
General Staff: Russia has lost 654,430 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 1, 2024 8:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers of a mortar unit fire a mortar in the direction of Toretsk, Ukraine on August 18, 2024. (Photo by Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 654,430 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Oct. 1.

This number includes 1,370 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,883 tanks, 17,547 armored fighting vehicles, 25,621 vehicles and fuel tanks, 18,855 artillery systems, 1,204 multiple launch rocket systems, 963 air defense systems, 369 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 16,322 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Russian losses in Ukraine surge, some military bloggers turn on Kremlin, military command
The Kremlin is facing a backlash from Russian military bloggers outraged at reports of specialist troops being sent to storm Ukrainian positions in order to maintain pressure on the front lines. Facing a shortage of manpower and a pressing need to maintain the grinding advances in eastern Ukraine,…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

6:23 AM

Reversing recent rhetoric, Trump says he 'likes' Zelensky.

Repeating similar comments made at a joint press conference in advance of their meeting, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told the Washington Post that he liked President Volodymyr Zelensky "because during the impeachment hoax…he could have said he didn't know the (conversation) was taped…But instead of grandstanding and saying, 'Yes, I felt threatened,' he said, 'He did absolutely nothing wrong.'"
11:42 AM

Ukraine's new FM arrives in Hungary, holds talks with Szijjarto.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto are expected to discuss the development of "good neighborly relations," the implementation of joint projects, including protection of the rights of national minorities, and Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO among other topics.
