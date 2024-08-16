Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
General Staff: Russia has lost 596,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 16, 2024 8:19 AM 1 min read
Destroyed Russian tanks are lying in a field near the village of Bohorodychne in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Feb. 13, 2024. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 596,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 16.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,496 tanks, 16,461 armored fighting vehicles, 22,848 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,927 artillery systems, 1,159 multiple launch rocket systems, 922 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,659 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine captures Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Zelensky confirms
Key developments on Aug. 15: * Zelensky confirms full capture of Russian town of Sudzha in Kursk Oblast * US-Ukraine discussions about long-range cruise missiles ‘in advanced stages,’ source says * Ukraine captures over 100 Russian, Chechen soldiers in a day in Kursk Oblast, source says * Russi…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
2:50 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
