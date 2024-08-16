General Staff: Russia has lost 596,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 596,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 16.

This number includes 1,330 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,496 tanks, 16,461 armored fighting vehicles, 22,848 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,927 artillery systems, 1,159 multiple launch rocket systems, 922 air defense systems, 367 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,659 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.