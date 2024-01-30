General Staff: Russia has lost 384,140 troops in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 384,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 30.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,300 tanks, 11,725 armored fighting vehicles, 12,191 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,144 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,084 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.