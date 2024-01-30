Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 384,140 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 30, 2024 8:18 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers walk in a trench on the front line in the direction of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, where clashes with the Russian army continue despite the severe winter conditions on Nov. 21, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 384,140 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 30.

This number includes 960 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 6,300 tanks, 11,725 armored fighting vehicles, 12,191 vehicles and fuel tanks, 9,144 artillery systems, 972 multiple-launch rocket systems, 663 air defense systems, 332 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 7,084 drones, 23 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv denies Russia captured village in Kharkiv Oblast
Key developments on Jan. 29: * Ukraine refutes Russia captured Tabaivka village near Kupiansk * Contradicting reports point at dismissal of Zaluzhnyi as top commander; Zelensky’s office denies it * Hungarian foreign minister arrives for bilateral meeting in Ukraine * Netherlands allocates $132…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
2:35 AM

NATO chief: Support for Ukraine 'not charity.'

Stoltenberg is visiting Washington, D.C. to persuade U.S. legislators to approve a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine that has been stalled by congressional Republicans since October 2023.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.