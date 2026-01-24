KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,233,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian-controlled forces stand near a tank in occupied Volnovakha, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 11, 2022. (Photo by Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,233,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,603 tanks, 23,949 armored fighting vehicles, 75,644 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 1,623 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,283 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 114,049 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

