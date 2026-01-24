General Staff: Russia has lost 1,233,020 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,233,020 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 24.

The number includes 930 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,603 tanks, 23,949 armored fighting vehicles, 75,644 vehicles and fuel tanks, 36,580 artillery systems, 1,623 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,283 air defense systems, 434 airplanes, 347 helicopters, 114,049 drones, 28 ships and boats, and two submarines.