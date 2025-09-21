KI logo
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,101,610 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukrainian soldiers fire a missile from a Grad multiple rocket launcher in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,101,610 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 21.

The number includes 1,010 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,193 tanks, 23,281 armored fighting vehicles, 62,245 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,952 artillery systems, 1,492 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,218 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 61,598 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

