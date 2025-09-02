KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,083,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,083,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers fire a missile from a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,083,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 2.

The number includes 800 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,156 tanks, 23,233 armored fighting vehicles, 60,488 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,301 artillery systems, 1,477 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 55,446 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

As Putin shakes hands with Modi, Xi, here’s the state of Russia’s allies
After three years of international isolation, Russian President Vladimir Putin is back at the forefront of the global stage. On Sept. 1 he was pictured standing shoulder to shoulder with the leaders of China and India, as Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin and called for a new world order. “We must continue to take a clear stand against hegemonism and power politics, and practise true multilateralism,” he said. It’s a far cry from
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
RussiaUkraineGeneral StaffWarRussian lossesRussian armed forcesUkrainian armed forces
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, September 2
Tuesday, September 2
Show More

Editors' Picks