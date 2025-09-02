General Staff: Russia has lost 1,083,790 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,083,790 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Sept. 2.

The number includes 800 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,156 tanks, 23,233 armored fighting vehicles, 60,488 vehicles and fuel tanks, 32,301 artillery systems, 1,477 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,213 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 341 helicopters, 55,446 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.