News Feed

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,076,940 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Tankers from the 33rd separate mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces take part in a field training with a Leopard 2A4 tank at an undisclosed location in Ukraine on Oct. 27, 2024. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,076,940 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 25.

The number includes 870 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,130 tanks, 23,175 armored fighting vehicles, 59,672 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,946 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,211 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 53,347 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

