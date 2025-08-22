Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,074,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

1 min read
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Artillerymen of Ukraine's Armed Forces fire a 152 mm howitzer at Russian invading troops in the Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 16, 2025. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Russia has lost 1,074,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 22.

The number includes 790 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,124 tanks, 23,160 armored fighting vehicles, 59,426 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,835 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,210 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,787 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Friday, August 22
Friday, August 22
