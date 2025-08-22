General Staff: Russia has lost 1,074,320 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

Russia has lost 1,074,320 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 22.

The number includes 790 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,124 tanks, 23,160 armored fighting vehicles, 59,426 vehicles and fuel tanks, 31,835 artillery systems, 1,472 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,210 air defense systems, 422 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 52,787 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.