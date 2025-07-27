Become a member
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,049,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,049,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Soldiers of the 30th Prince Konstanty Ostrogski Mechanized Brigade fire a missile from a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher at the positions of Russian troops in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Viacheslav Madiievskyi/Ukrinform via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,049,250 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on July 27.

The number includes 920 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,057 tanks, 23,063 armored fighting vehicles, 56,493 vehicles and fuel tanks, 30,822 artillery systems, 1,449 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,201 air defense systems, 421 airplanes, 340 helicopters, 48,158 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

