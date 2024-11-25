Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, China, Russia, Ukraine, G7, War
Edit post

G7 allies expected to increase pressure on China over support for Russia, Bloomberg reports

by Dmytro Basmat November 26, 2024 12:20 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shake hands during a bilateral meeting on May 16, 2024 in Beijing, China. Russian President Vladimir Putin is in China for a two-day state visit. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The foreign ministers of Group of Seven (G7) countries are expected to agree to increase diplomatic pressure on China over the country's support for Russia's 'war machine' in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Nov. 25, citing an early draft of a communique seen by the publication.

The draft communique, which vows to introduce "appropriate measures consistent with our legal systems, against actors in China and in other third countries," is still in development as G7 foreign ministers meet in Italy on Nov. 25-26, Bloomberg reported.

If adopted, the language of the communique would mark an escalation among G7 allies, with an April communique simply calling for China to "ensure" that it stops supporting Russia with dual-use goods.

The reported draft communique comes as G7 allies attempt to increase pressure, as well as support for Ukraine, ahead of the January inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump — who has repeatedly criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine and vowed to get the U.S. "out" of the war as soon as possible. The draft communique is also expected to reaffirm the G7's "unwavering commitment" to Ukraine.

The escalatory tone comes as Western allies have reportedly accused China of militarily supporting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Reuters reported on Sept. 25, citing European intelligence sources, that Russia has secretly established a development and production program in China for attack drones to be used in the war.

The EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell reportedly informed European nations of "convincing" evidence of Chinese production "of lethal aid" to Russia, the German media outlet Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) reported on Nov. 15, citing three EU officials.

According to the draft communique, G7 allies will also "continue to apply significant pressure on Russian revenues from energy, metals and other commodities through the effective implementation of existing measures and further actions against (Russia's) ‘shadow fleet’" — referring to Moscow’s efforts to evade sanctions on the $60-per-barrel oil price cap imposed two years ago.

Earlier on Nov. 25, the United Kingdom sanctioned 30 oil tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" that carried billions of dollars worth of oil and oil products last year.

Draft communiques are often subject to revision before a final draft is approved.

China has repeatedly claimed to have positioned itself as neutral in the Russia-Ukraine war, but has simultaneously deepened economic ties with Moscow and backed the country against Western sanctions.

Earlier in July, NATO's then-Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that allies agreed that Beijing is a "decisive enabler" of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

UK targets 30 tankers in its largest sanctions package against Russia’s ‘shadow fleet’
The United Kingdom sanctioned 30 oil tankers of Russia’s “shadow fleet” that carried billions of dollars worth of oil and oil products last year, the government said on Nov. 25.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori


Author: Dmytro Basmat
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.