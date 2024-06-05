French President Macron to attend global peace summit

This audio is created with AI assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend Ukraine's global peace summit, his office confirmed on June 5.

France reiterated that it would provide Ukraine with "political and diplomatic support" as well as "long-term" military support, the French presidential office said in comments reported by AFP.

The peace summit will be held on June 15-16 in Burgenstock, Switzerland.

Ukraine hopes the summit will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of deported children, global food security, and other topics.

While some 107 states and international organizations have confirmed their participation in Ukraine's global peace summit, there have been some notable snubs.

Saudi Arabia does not plan to be present due to the fact that Russia has not been invited, it was reported on June 2.

And on June 3, the White House said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will attend, confirming that President Joe Biden would miss the event as it clashes with a campaign fundraiser he is set to attend alongside, among others, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, and Jimmy Kimmel.

Russia was not invited to the talks, but the Swiss hosts have said that Moscow's representatives will have to take part in the process "sooner or later."

China will not attend Ukraine's summit in June as the terms it required to attend were not met. In the wake of the news of China's absence, Zelensky accused Beijing of "working hard" to prevent countries from attending Ukraine's global peace summit.