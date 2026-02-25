KI logo
War

1st Ukrainian drone factory starts production in UK, Zaluzhnyi says

2 min read
Avatar
by Asami Terajima
1st Ukrainian drone factory starts production in UK, Zaluzhnyi says
Ukraine's ambassador to the U.K., Valerii Zaluzhnyi, addresses the rally in London, England, on Feb. 24, 2026. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

The Ukrainian drone company Ukrspecsystems has begun operations at its first U.K. facility, manufacturing drones that have "long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare," Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced on Feb. 25.

The first Ukrainian defense plant in the U.K., Ukrspecsystems, has begun operations, producing drones that have "long proven their effectiveness in high-tech warfare," Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.K. and former Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced on Feb. 25.

Without specifying the types of drones being produced, Zaluzhnyi said the launch of Ukrainian drone company Ukrspecsystems' production in the U.K. has "a deep strategic logic" for integration into the British defense industry.

U.K. Defence Journal reported in September 2025 that Ukrspecsystems, which it described as Ukraine's largest drone manufacturer, has committed a 200 million-pound (nearly $270 million) investment to build a factory and a test and training site in eastern England.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"This is not a shift of the center of gravity away from Ukraine," Zaluzhnyi, the former Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said in his Telegram post.

"It is an expansion of our joint capabilities and the creation of a second line of defense that guarantees continuity of production."

The announcement comes as Ukrainian defense companies ramp up production domestically despite the threat of Russian missiles and drones. Trying to gather more funds to boost production, many such companies are cooperating with Western partners in exchange for knowledge and battlefield experience.

"Our engineers are creating solutions that are born directly from frontline experience. They are improving systems not based on theoretical research, but on the results of real combat applications," Zaluzhnyi said.

Become a member – go ad‑free

Ukrspecsystems had not released a statement on its website about the launch of production in the U.K. at the time of publication.

Among the drones that Ukrspecsystems produces are Shark reconnaissance drones, praised by Ukrainian officials for their effectiveness despite the cost.

"We are creating a new quality of partnership, where allies not only support each other but also form a common industrial security base," Zaluzhnyi said.

read also

As Ukraine war deaths mount, Kharkiv morgue strains to identify the truth
Four years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, experts at the Kharkiv Oblast forensic medical bureau — the oldest in Ukraine and founded in 1797 — continue to work tirelessly in what they see as their battle to bring justice to Ukrainians killed by Russia’s war.
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Valerii ZaluzhnyiDrone productionUnited Kingdom
Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, February 25
 (Updated:  )Company news
KI Insights launches new podcast: Ukraine Insights

The Kyiv Independent’s separate analytical unit, KI Insights, is excited to announce the launch of its podcast, Ukraine Insights — a show dedicated to unpacking Ukraine’s politics, security, economy, and international relations through in-depth, expert-driven conversations.

Show More

Editors' Picks