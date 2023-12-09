Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News, News Feed
Edit post

First Lady: Ukraine in 'mortal danger' without financial aid

by Lance Luo December 10, 2023 12:18 AM 1 min read
Zelenska attends a ceremony in Kyiv in Nov. 2023. (Kirill Chubotin / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is in "mortal danger" if it does not continue receiving financial aid from Western countries, First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC on Dec. 9, one day after a Ukraine aid bill failed to pass in Washington.

"We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation... And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die," she said.

The Biden administration has warned that funds for Ukraine will soon run out, but some Republican lawmakers have been hesitant to authorize more assistance without significant compromises from President Biden on funding for sweeping U.S. border policy changes in exchange for their support on Ukraine aid.

Ukraine has been one of President Biden's top foreign policy priorities and the White House has said failure to support Kyiv would be a gif to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian states around the world seeking to disrupt the status quo.

Kyiv has struggled to keep the economy afloat as some of its most productive industrial areas have been destroyed by Russian forces.

"It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade."

A U.S. Senate majority blocked a bill on Dec. 8 aimed at providing additional funding for Ukraine and Israel.

Senate GOP blocks Ukraine funding bill from advancing
Sixty votes were needed to take up and advance the bill on Dec. 6, but the Senate voted against it in a 49-51 vote, with all Republicans opposing the legislation.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
Author: Lance Luo
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:18 PM

Official: Over 25 Ukrainian journalists remain in Russian captivity.

"These are not combatants, these are journalists who were doing their job, and according to the civilized rules of warfare, should not have been captured in principle, but the fact is the fact. We understand how uncivilized Russia has trampled on any human rights," said Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, the newly appointed head of the Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Freedom of Speech.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:36 PM

Russian shelling of Kherson injures woman.

The attack reportedly took place at around 1:40 p.m. local time. The victim suffered injuries while in her house, which was damaged in the strike, the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.