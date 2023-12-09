First Lady: Ukraine in 'mortal danger' without financial aid

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is in "mortal danger" if it does not continue receiving financial aid from Western countries, First Lady Olena Zelenska told the BBC on Dec. 9, one day after a Ukraine aid bill failed to pass in Washington.

"We really need the help. In simple words, we cannot get tired of this situation... And if the world gets tired, they will simply let us die," she said.

The Biden administration has warned that funds for Ukraine will soon run out, but some Republican lawmakers have been hesitant to authorize more assistance without significant compromises from President Biden on funding for sweeping U.S. border policy changes in exchange for their support on Ukraine aid.

Ukraine has been one of President Biden's top foreign policy priorities and the White House has said failure to support Kyiv would be a gif to Russian leader Vladimir Putin and other authoritarian states around the world seeking to disrupt the status quo.

Kyiv has struggled to keep the economy afloat as some of its most productive industrial areas have been destroyed by Russian forces.

"It hurts us greatly to see the signs that the passionate willingness to help may fade."

A U.S. Senate majority blocked a bill on Dec. 8 aimed at providing additional funding for Ukraine and Israel.