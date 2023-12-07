Skip to content
Senate GOP blocks Ukraine funding bill from advancing

by Sonya Bandouil December 7, 2023 3:13 AM 2 min read
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Republicans in the U.S. Senate blocked a supplemental funding bill that included aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan in a procedural vote held Dec. 6, multiple outlets reported.

The funding package includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. Funding for Ukraine has become a source of controversy among U.S. lawmakers in recent months, bringing the government to the brink of a shutdown.

Sixty votes were needed to take up and advance the bill on Dec. 6, but the Senate voted against it in a 49-51 vote, with all Republicans opposing the legislation.

Republicans argued that the foreign aid legislation must be paired with significant domestic border security reforms, and they did not deem the current bill satisfactory. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer offered Senate Republicans the opportunity to propose an amendment to the bill, but no action has been taken yet.

Schumer accused the Senate GOP of “hostage taking.”

“If Republicans are unable to produce a broadly bipartisan immigration proposal, they should not block aid to Ukraine in response,” Schumer said.  

Ahead of the vote, President Joe Biden emphasized the urgency of passing the funding bill, as aid is set to potentially run out in the coming weeks. He strongly encouraged Congress to pass the bill before the holiday recess.

The White House hopes the supplemental funding will last Ukraine through 2024.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S., responded to the vote on Facebook, saying that senators insisted their votes against the bill were not "votes against Ukraine."

"Therefore, we continue to work actively with our colleagues and, based on very productive meetings these days, we hope that before Christmas, Congress will support the agreed package," Markarova said.

Despite Republican hesitance on Ukraine aid, red states reap economic benefits
Amid signs of a growing reluctance among U.S. Republicans to continue aid for Ukraine, proponents have been trying a new narrative – highlighting that a considerable amount of the money the U.S. spends actually goes toward the domestic defense industry, funneling jobs and investments back to the U.S…
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Most popular

News Feed

3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
