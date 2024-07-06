Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Robert Fico, Viktor Orban, Ukraine, Europe
Edit post

Fico praises Orban in first public appearance since assassination attempt

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 6, 2024 3:46 AM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico during the governmental consultations with the Ukrainian delegation in Michalovce, Slovakia, on April 11, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sergii Kharchenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on July 5 made his first public appearance since being seriously injured in an assassination attempt in May.

Fico, 59, was shot in an assassination attempt as he walked out of a government meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. The attack left the prime minister in serious condition, and he has since undergone two surgeries.

During his speech, Fico criticized what he referred to as liberal and progressive political ideologies and expressed praise for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban arrived in Moscow on July 5 for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, days after his first wartime visit to Kyiv.

During the Kyiv visit, Orban urged President Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a ceasefire, a suggestion Zelensky rejected.

Fico, a pro-Russian populist, assumed power in September 2023. His government halted military aid to Ukraine in a stark reversal of Slovak foreign policy.

"I don't want Slovakia to be among the countries that make a caricature of Western civilization," Fico said during his speech on July 5.

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on June 30 that Fico is "gradually getting closer" to being able to fully resume the job duties of prime minister.

Fico was shot by Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer and political activist.

According to court documents cited by the Slovak news outlet Pravda, Cintula said he had no intention of murdering Fico but instead wanted to "harm his health."

Cintula reportedly told authorities that shot Fico because he disagreed with "certain policies" of the current government.

‘It really is insane:’ Ex-defense minister on Slovakia’s pro-Russian turn
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity. When Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, neighboring Slovakia, with its own experience of decades of Russian occupation in the 20th century, became one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine. Under the guidan…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:07 PM

Kuleba talks to new British foreign secretary.

"I am grateful to my counterpart for reaffirming the U.K.’s ironclad support for Ukraine in all areas," he said in a post on X. "We discussed next steps in our bilateral relations and also paid specific attention to the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington. [The] foreign secretary accepted my invitation to visit Ukraine."
9:41 PM

Ex-infrastructure agency head denies accusations of misusing Western funds.

Ukraine's Finance Ministry accused the agency of misuse of Western funds in a response to Ukrainian online newspaper Ekonomichna Pravda. Specifically, the ministry claimed that the EU Delegation to Ukraine was unhappy with the agency failing to use the 150 million euros allocated by the European Commission.
5:01 PM  (Updated: )

Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast kills woman, injures 20 people.

The center of the front-line village was struck with three Russian guided aerial bombs, according to the governor. The attack damaged 13 houses, four stores, two high-rise buildings, two administrative building and two infrastructure facilities, he added.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.