Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Slovakia, Robert Fico, Central Europe, European Union
Edit post

Fico likely to return to duties 'soon' after recovering from May assassination attempt, Slovak government says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk July 1, 2024 2:51 PM 2 min read
Slovak Prime Minister, Robert Fico, in Prague on Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will likely return to his duties shortly, Slovak media outlet Aktuality reported on June 30, citing Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak.

Fico, 59, was shot in an assassination attempt as he walked out of a government meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. The attack left the prime minister in serious condition, and he has since undergone two surgeries.

Fico last addressed the public in early June via a video posted on his Facebook. The Slovak prime minister thanked doctors for their care and said he could return to work "in late June or early July."

"I cannot say that everything is going according to plan," Kalinak said, adding that Fico's injuries affected the functioning of his musculoskeletal system.

Kalinak said Fico is "gradually getting closer" to being able to perform the job of prime minister, fully.

The Slovak prime minister is expected to address the public "in the next few days," according to Kalinak. The Slovak Defense Minister did not specify whether Fico would do it in person or via social media, as he did in June.

Fico was shot by Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer and political activist.

According to court documents cited by the Slovak news outlet Pravda, Cintula said he had no intention of murdering Fico but instead wanted to "harm his health."

Cintula reportedly told authorities that he did so because he disagreed with "certain policies" of the current government.

Fico called Cintula "an activist of the Slovak opposition" in his June 5 address. The prime minister added he felt no hatred towards the shooter and would not seek compensation or take legal action.

Opinion: The EU needs to shift focus as war returns to Europe
Now that voters across the European Union’s 27 member states have elected the 720 members of the next European Parliament, the focus shifts to manning the institutions that will guide the bloc’s work and set its strategic priorities over the next five years. This process will take some
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:16 AM

General Staff: Russia lost 3 planes, 350 tanks in June.

Russian forces lost three military planes, 350 tanks, and more than 58 air defense systems in the month of June, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces announced on June 30. Over 33,700 Russian soldiers were also reportedly killed in the last thirty days.
4:34 PM

Ukrainian border guards attacked near Romanian border.

Border guards in western Ukraine were forced to defend themselves against an attack by two armed men, killing one of the assailants and injuring the other, State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on June 30.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.