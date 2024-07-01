Fico likely to return to duties 'soon' after recovering from May assassination attempt, Slovak government says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will likely return to his duties shortly, Slovak media outlet Aktuality reported on June 30, citing Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak.

Fico, 59, was shot in an assassination attempt as he walked out of a government meeting in the town of Handlova on May 15. The attack left the prime minister in serious condition, and he has since undergone two surgeries.

Fico last addressed the public in early June via a video posted on his Facebook. The Slovak prime minister thanked doctors for their care and said he could return to work "in late June or early July."

"I cannot say that everything is going according to plan," Kalinak said, adding that Fico's injuries affected the functioning of his musculoskeletal system.

Kalinak said Fico is "gradually getting closer" to being able to perform the job of prime minister, fully.

The Slovak prime minister is expected to address the public "in the next few days," according to Kalinak. The Slovak Defense Minister did not specify whether Fico would do it in person or via social media, as he did in June.

Fico was shot by Juraj Cintula, a 71-year-old writer and political activist.

According to court documents cited by the Slovak news outlet Pravda, Cintula said he had no intention of murdering Fico but instead wanted to "harm his health."

Cintula reportedly told authorities that he did so because he disagreed with "certain policies" of the current government.

Fico called Cintula "an activist of the Slovak opposition" in his June 5 address. The prime minister added he felt no hatred towards the shooter and would not seek compensation or take legal action.