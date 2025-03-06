Families of Ukrainian POWs rally outside US Embassy, demand 'all-for-all' exchange before peace deal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and missing persons held a peaceful rally outside of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on March 6, urging Washington to help secure the release of all Ukrainian soldiers and civilians held in Russian captivity.

The protest comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a swift peace deal with Russia that foresees concessions from Kyiv, but not the aggressor state that invaded Ukraine in 2014 and escalated the war in 2022, killing tens of thousands of civilians.

Protesters demanded an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange before any peace deal with Russia is signed, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted multiple swaps throughout the full-scale war, most recently on Feb. 5, when Ukraine secured the return of 150 POWs.

Kyiv has pushed for an all-for-all prisoner exchange since 2024, but Moscow has refused the proposal.

Ukraine does not disclose the exact number of its soldiers held in Russian captivity. According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Moscow holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Additionally, Russia has forcibly deported more than 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, Belarus, or occupied territories.

Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold placards during a demonstration in front of the US embassy to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian POWs in Kyiv on March 6, 2025. (Genya SAVILOV / Getty Images)

Earlier on March 5, the day of Trump's address to Congress, a pro-Ukrainian rally was held in Washington near the Capitol.

According to Euronews, the demostrators in Washington protested against Trump's recent statements on Ukraine and his decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.

The protests come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Kyiv following the contentious Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The talks, originally intended to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal, ended in a public dispute, leading to the cancellation of the agreement.

Since then, Trump has cut U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, while some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have intensified criticism of Zelensky, with some suggesting he should resign.