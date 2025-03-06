The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Kyiv, United States, War, Ukrainian POWs, Prisoners of war, Prisoner exchange, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Families of Ukrainian POWs rally outside US Embassy, demand 'all-for-all' exchange before peace deal

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 6, 2025 5:36 PM 3 min read
Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold placards during a demonstration in front of the US embassy to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian POWs in Kyiv on March 6, 2025. (Genya SAVILOV / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Relatives of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and missing persons held a peaceful rally outside of the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv on March 6, urging Washington to help secure the release of all Ukrainian soldiers and civilians held in Russian captivity.

The protest comes as U.S. President Donald Trump pushes for a swift peace deal with Russia that foresees concessions from Kyiv, but not the aggressor state that invaded Ukraine in 2014 and escalated the war in 2022, killing tens of thousands of civilians.

Protesters demanded an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange before any peace deal with Russia is signed, Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported.

Russia and Ukraine have conducted multiple swaps throughout the full-scale war, most recently on Feb. 5, when Ukraine secured the return of 150 POWs.

Kyiv has pushed for an all-for-all prisoner exchange since 2024, but Moscow has refused the proposal.

Ukraine does not disclose the exact number of its soldiers held in Russian captivity. According to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Moscow holds over 16,000 Ukrainian civilians.

Additionally, Russia has forcibly deported more than 19,500 Ukrainian children to Russia, Belarus, or occupied territories.

Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold placards during a demonstration in front of the US embassy to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian POWs in Kyiv on March 6, 2025. (Genya SAVILOV / Getty Images)
Relatives and friends of Ukrainian prisoners of war hold placards during a demonstration in front of the US embassy to bring attention to the fate of Ukrainian POWs in Kyiv on March 6, 2025. (Genya SAVILOV / Getty Images)

Earlier on March 5, the day of Trump's address to Congress, a pro-Ukrainian rally was held in Washington near the Capitol.

According to Euronews, the demostrators in Washington protested against Trump's recent statements on Ukraine and his decision to suspend military aid to Kyiv.

The protests come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Kyiv following the contentious Feb. 28 Oval Office meeting between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The talks, originally intended to finalize a U.S.-Ukraine mineral deal, ended in a public dispute, leading to the cancellation of the agreement.

Since then,  Trump has cut U.S. military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv, while some U.S. officials and Republican lawmakers have intensified criticism of Zelensky, with some suggesting he should resign.

Trump admin plans to revoke legal status of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees, Reuters reports
The plan predates U.S. President Donald Trump’s public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28 and is part of broader efforts to revoke the legal status of more than 1.8 million people staying in the U.S. on humanitarian grounds, Reuters reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

6:39 PM

China's envoy calls Trump's treatment of Europe 'appalling.'

"When you look at how the Trump administration has implemented a brazen and domineering policy towards Europe, treating its allies in this way, honestly, from a European perspective, it's quite appalling," China's special envoy for European affairs, Lu Shaye, said.
9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.