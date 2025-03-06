The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump admin plans to revoke legal status of 240,000 Ukrainian refugees, Reuters reports

by Martin Fornusek March 6, 2025 2:41 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian refugees sign in to attend a job fair in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Feb. 1, 2023. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)
The Trump administration is preparing to revoke the temporary legal status of 240,000 Ukrainians who fled to the U.S. from Russia's invasion, potentially paving the way for their deportation, Reuters reported on March 6, citing four undisclosed sources.

The plan predates U.S. President Donald Trump's public spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28 and is part of broader efforts to revoke the legal status of more than 1.8 million people staying in the U.S. on humanitarian grounds, the news agency noted.

The move, which is expected as soon as April, would nevertheless threaten to further widen the rift between Kyiv and Washington after the U.S. paused military assistance and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the claims.

Around 5.2 million Ukrainian refugees remain abroad, with the vast majority of them receiving protection in EU countries.

Migrants stripped of the humanitarian parole, granted as part of the Biden administration's programs, could be fast-tracked for deportations, Reuters reported, citing an internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) document.

Immigration has been one of the key topics of Trump's electoral campaign as he pledged to bolster border security and tighten immigration rules. His first days in office were followed by announcements of large-scale deportations of undocumented migrants, though data suggests the rate is comparable to Biden's years.

The Trump administration began rolling back the protection of Ukrainian and other refugees mere days after taking office. The Uniting for Ukraine program, which allowed Ukrainians to stay in the U.S. for up to two years, work, and receive health insurance, was suspended by late January.

US set to abandon partners again as history repeats in Ukraine
Paris in January 1973. Doha in February 2000. Saudi Arabia in February 2025 — all peacemaking summits with the same aroma and feel. But there are key differences before we assume the stage is simply being set for another American episode of “cut and run.” After years of promising never to
The Kyiv IndependentEerik Kross
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 AM

Lithuania exits Convention on Cluster Munitions.

The Lithuanian parliament voted to exit the treaty last July, leading to Vilnius submitting documents for withdrawal in the autumn of that year. The six-month deadline for leaving the convention expired on March 6.
