Ukraine brings back 150 POWs from Russian captivity in prisoner swap

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine brought back 150 Ukrainian service members from Russian captivity, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Feb. 5, marking another prisoner exchange between Kyiv and Moscow.

The released Ukrainian captives included members of the Navy, the Air Force, the Airborne Troops, the National Guard, the State Border Guard, the Territorial Defense Forces, and a police officer, according to the president.

"They are all from different sectors of the front, but they have one thing in common: they fought for Ukraine," Zelensky said on Telegram.

Concurrently, Russia announced the return of 150 Russian prisoners of war (POWs) from Ukrainian captivity.