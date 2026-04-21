Facing criticism over other conflicts, EU's top diplomat calls out lack of global solidarity with Ukraine

The EU's foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas pushed back forcefully against accusations that the EU might be losing credibility on the world stage over its lack of action on Israel, first by listing the EU's track record outside its neighborhood, and then by expressing frustration over a lack of more widespread support for Ukraine.

EU foreign ministers met in Luxembourg on April 21 to discuss several issues, including Ukraine, and a proposal by Spain, Ireland, and Slovenia for the EU to suspend an Association Agreement with Israel over its military actions in Gaza and Lebanon.

However, ministers supported neither suspending the agreement nor introducing new trade restrictions on illegal Israeli settlements.

In pushing back against the question of a loss of credibility over Israel, Kallas defended the EU's record in the region.

"We have been the biggest … in terms of supporting the Palestinian People, in terms of supporting the Palestinian Authority, in terms of supporting the Palestinian refugees, in terms of supporting also the reconstruction of Palestine," Kallas said.

She then noted that the EU is also the largest donor in several other countries, citing Sudan and Somalia as examples.

"But where we (Europeans) have a problem, which is Ukraine, we are alone," Kallas added.

Though she quickly corrected that the EU is "not completely alone" in its support for Ukraine, it is not the only time the High Representative has made such remarks.

In an interview with CNN on April 9, Kallas pointed out the lack of support from Gulf countries for Ukraine.

Ukraine does benefit from significant help from several non-European countries. Australia, Canada, and Japan all feature prominently among countries providing military and financial assistance to Kyiv, bilaterally and through multilateral fora such as the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and the G7.

But it is also true that the EU is now contributing the lion's share of support to Ukraine.

Economy Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis told the Kyiv Independent that within the G7, he has "emphasized the need for continuous support from others" and that the EU's 90-billion-euro loan currently being negotiated is supposed to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's needs.

That particular piece of support is expected to be agreed upon at a meeting of EU national ambassadors on April 22.

"Following the Hungarian elections, there is a new momentum, and I expect a positive decision on the 90 billion loan in the next 24 hours," Kallas said.