Explosions reported in Russian-occupied Crimea

Several explosions were heard in Russian-occupied Crimea on the evening of Sept. 25, according to videos shared on social media and reports from the occupation authorities.

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the head of Sevastopol's illegitimate Russian occupation government, claimed that the city was under attack and that a missile had been downed at the nearby Belbek military airfield.

Public transport, including sea transport, was suspended in Sevastopol as the air alert sounded, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

The Crimean Bridge across the Kerch Strait was also closed to car traffic, Meduza added.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently confirm the reports.

There have been several large-scale attacks on Crimea in recent weeks. Ukraine has claimed responsibility for some of these.

On Sept. 22, an attack on the building of Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol killed 34 Russian officers, including the fleet's commander, and injured 105 more soldiers, the Ukrainian military said on Sept. 25.

According to Sky News, Ukraine carried out the attack using long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

On Sept. 23, Reintegration Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged Ukrainians to leave Russian-occupied Crimea until it is liberated from Russian occupation.

It is unclear how many Ukrainians live under Russian occupation in Crimea.